SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation says they are keeping a close eye on bridges and overpasses in Shreveport-Bossier.

Crews are on standby to ensure road conditions stay safe. They say they don’t want to put out salt to pre-treat roads too early because it would just blow away and not be effective.

“We have staging areas set up throughout the state, really, but for your area, we have them up in NOrthwest Louisiana, scattered throughout our whole district out there. And as the need arises, we can quickly apply whatever de-icing agents we can use to treat roads that are going to be impacted.”

Still, Mallet says drivers should stay off the roads if possible.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development on Wednesday advised motorists that with the possibility of winter weather coming, there is the possibility of closing the following interstate routes:

I-49 North

I-49 Urban @ LA526

I-220

If warranted, these closures will start Thursday, February 3, 2022 about 2:00 p.m.

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.