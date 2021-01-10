LA DOTD: I-49 north and south of Shreveport in Caddo Parish closed due to winter weather

Louisiana Department of Transportation barriers are staged at interstate access points in preparation for possible winter weather.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – I-49 is closed in both directions in Shreveport between Bert Kouns Industrial Loops (LA 526) and I-20 and from the I-220 interchange and Mira Myrtis Road in north Caddo Parish due to winter weather conditions.

According to the Louisiana DOTD, there is ice on I-49 Northbound from Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr (216) to Mira Myrtis Rd (241) and all lanes are closed.

DOTD provided the following information on alternative routes for the I-49 closure north of I-220:

Alternate Route: US 71

This closure affects both directions of travel. All southbound traffic will be forced off at the I-49/Mira Myrtis Road interchange, approximately 5.5 miles south of the Arkansas state line. Northbound traffic can access I-49 at both the Myra Myrtis Rd. & LA 168 interchanges.

DOTDs emergency personnel will continue to monitor upcoming weather situations and will scout the area for safety on the roadways. Crews will be mobilized as needed in the event an area is threatened by severe weather conditions. In addition, DOTD crews will apply salt to any affected bridges and overpasses, remove fallen trees from the roadway and close roads as needed.

DOTD reminds motorists that it is unsafe and unlawful to drive onto a closed road past a road closed barricade at any time for any reason.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through areas that may be affected by accumulations of ice on the roadways, especially on elevated surfaces. Please be on the lookout for crews and their equipment.

Visit www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.