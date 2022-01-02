LA DOTD urges caution during wintry weather

Barricades are on standby at I-49 and Martin Luther King Blvd. Sunday as the LA DOTD monitors winter weather that could make road conditions dangerous. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – All interstates are back open in Shreveport-Bossier after some were briefly shut down Sunday morning due to slick conditions that caused a few wrecks.

The following parts of I-49, I-20, and I-220 were barricaded for a short time, according to Shreveport police, after a cold front moved through the ArkLaTex Saturday night, bringing a mix of sleet and freezing rain.

I-49 South at I-20 East

I-20 West at I-220 East

I-220 East at Cross Lake bridge, both ways

I-49 South at 3132

I-49 North @Bert Kouns Industrial Loop

Those roadways have since been reopened, but the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Shreveport police are warning drivers to use caution and avoid elevated roadways if possible. DOTD crews are monitoring local road conditions and de-icing where needed.

During winter weather conditions, the DOTD offers the following driving safety tips:

Drive slowly and carefully.

Avoid driving while distracted or while impaired.

Always allow for extra driving time.

Reduce speeds when visibility is low.

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

Avoid using cruise control during severe weather.

Be on the lookout for DOTD crews and their equipment, as well as other first responder crews.

Remember that it’s unlawful and unsafe to drive around a road closed barricade for any reason.

For the most up-to-date road status information, DOTD offers motorists various resources. Travelers can find information regarding road closures by downloading the Louisiana 511 mobile app or by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org, which is updated in real-time with changing road conditions.