LA DOTD: I-20 back open between Bossier City and Haughton

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana DOTD says I-20 is back open between Industrial Dr. in Bossier City and Haughton.

That section of the interstate was shut down Friday evening in both directions from exit 23 to exit 33 due to multiple stalled and stuck 18-wheelers blocking traffic as a result of ice on the roadway that was re-freezing.

Traffic was flowing but slow going further to the west along I-20 in Caddo Parish near the Texas line, where numerous big rigs have also had trouble over the past several days navigating the ice and snow. Backups in that area have prompted TX DOT to issue advisories for drivers heading into Louisiana to look for other routes. All lanes were open as of early Saturday evening.

DOTD crews continued work Saturday on clearing parts of I-20 where ice and snow remained on the roadway, opening up more lanes of traffic, but state and local officials have warned that there is still water on the roads that could freeze into black ice overnight.

If they must venture out, drivers are urged to continue to use caution and prepare for some possible delays as traffic is heavy at times.

I-220 and urban I-49 to the Arkansas state line remain closed, but the DOTD is also working to clear those roadways in anticipation of reopening.