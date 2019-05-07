LA Hwy 1 shut down by train derailment in S. Caddo Parish

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Highway 1 at Yearwood Road in south Caddo Parish is closed in both directions due to a train derailment with multiple cars off the tracks, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Highway 1 at Yearwood Road in south Caddo Parish is closed in both directions due to a train derailment with multiple cars off the tracks, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS)

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Highway 1 at Yearwood Road in south Caddo Parish is closed in both directions due to a train derailment with multiple cars off the tracks, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

It happened just before 5 p.m., according to Caddo emergency dispatch records.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story will be updated as information becomes available.