LA Hwy 1 shut down by train derailment in S. Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Highway 1 at Yearwood Road in south Caddo Parish is closed in both directions due to a train derailment with multiple cars off the tracks, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
It happened just before 5 p.m., according to Caddo emergency dispatch records.
There is no word on whether anyone was injured.
This is a developing story will be updated as information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
