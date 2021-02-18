La. National Guard delivers water to NWLA hospitals dealing with low water pressure

The Louisiana National Guard delivered more water to hospitals in Shreveport and Bossier City Thursday as record-low temperatures and water pressure issues persist city-wide thanks to severe winter weather in the region.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana National Guard delivered more water to hospitals in Shreveport and Bossier City Thursday as record-low temperatures and water pressure issues persist city-wide thanks to severe winter weather in the region.

The hospitals need the water to keep their boilers going, which heat the buildings. Water is also needed to flush toilets.

According to the governor’s office, LANG is working with the the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security Emergency Preparedness and the Louisiana Department of Health to deliver the water in response to requests from seven hospitals in Shreveport-Bossier, including Willis Knighton in Shreveport and CHRISTUS in Bossier.

They also delivered 24 pallets of water to four hospitals in Bossier City.

LANG made their first water resupply delivery to the area’s hospitals on Thursday, and the Shreveport Fire Department has been shuttling water to them, as well.

“In addition, LDH is working with municipal water systems to get them back online as soon as possible, which can involve transportation assistance to help local utilities access infrastructure that requires repair,” according to a spokesperson for the governor’s office.

Oschner LSU Health Shreveport clinics and retail pharmacies remained closed Thursday and outpatient appointments and COVID-19 vaccinations are being rescheduled. The hospital’s community COVID-19 testing has also been cancelled.

Willis-Knighton Health System has cancelled all non-emergency procedures, imaging services and surgeries at its hospitals and clinics and is asking people not to come to the ER unless they have an immediate life-threatening condition. WK Work Kare and WK Quick Care locations also remained closed Thursday. WK Fitness & Wellness Centers will be closed until Monday, Feb. 22.