Labor Day crashes kill three people in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people were killed following two separate crashes on Labor Day in DeSoto Parish.

The first crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. Monday on LA Hwy 5 near Jesse Latin Rd. in Gloster.

According to Louisiana State Police, driven by 43-year-old Daniel Rodrigues was traveling westbound in a 2011 Polaris Ranger UTV when he tried to make a U-turn while speeding which caused it to overturn. Rodrigues was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected during the crash.

Rodrigues died from his injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

The second crash also happened just before 6 p.m. Monday at the Mansfield-Grand Bayou exit on I-49.

According to Louisiana State Police, 44-year-old Christopher Moore, of Mooringsport, was traveling northbound in a 2006 Peterbilt wrecker towing a 2019 Freightliner truck. For reasons still under investigation, Moore left the roadway and crashed into multiple trees. After the crash, the wrecker burst into flames.

Both Moore and his passenger 54-year-old Daguang Zhang of Arlington, Texas, died from their injuries.

The crashes remain under investigation.