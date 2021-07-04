LAKE BISTINEAU: NPSO Dive Team recovers missing boater’s body

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Parish Dive Team on Sunday morning recovered the body of a missing boater in Lake Bistineau in Bienville Parish, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The body of 20-year-old Keshuan Garner was recovered around 9 a.m. Sunday. Friends reported him missing Saturday evening after he went overboard on a boating excursion and didn’t come back up.

At the request of Bienville Fire Districts 4 &5 Chief Bobby Conley, NPSO Sheriff Stuart Wright deployed the NPSO Dive Team to help search for a boater who was reported missing following a Saturday evening incident.

The Natchitoches team worked alongside Bienville Rescue Personal and South Bossier Fire Personnel to recover the victim’s body.

Natchitoches Parish Fire District #9 Chief Doug Rachal said sonar technology was used to locate the victim in about 11 feet of water, and divers were deployed to recover the body.

The Natchitoches Parish Dive Team consists of members of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Fire Districts 6 & 9.