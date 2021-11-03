Landry announces new effort in fight against opioid epidemic

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Council on Aging is teaming up with Louisiana’s attorney general to fight the opioid epidemic in northwest Louisiana.

According to Attorney General Jeff Landry, overdose deaths surpassed a record high during the pandemic.

“Overdose deaths surpassed a record-high during the pandemic, and many Northwest Louisiana families are mourning the loss of their loved ones,” said Attorney General Landry. “Fighting something as devastating and deadly as opioid abuse takes a multi-dimensional approach, and I am grateful to have public and private partners working with me to safely remove and dispose of drugs in our communities.”

In an effort to fight addiction, the council on aging is giving ‘med packs’ to the elderly so they can properly dispose of their medications.

“So the envelopes are easy to use; you can dump out any of your medicines in like the attorney general said. You can put your pills, Fentanyl patches, even liquid because there is codeine in some liquids,” said Councilwoman Tamara Crane. “When you seal it back up, it activates it and breaks down all the components of those drugs, that way somebody can’t get that bag, reopen it and take the pills or the patches back out and abuse them in a way it’s not intended for.”

The council and attorney general plan to keep the initiative going throughout the year.