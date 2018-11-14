Landry: Not running for Louisiana Governor in 2019, running for re-election

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says he won’t be running for Governor in 2019, instead will run for re-election.

In making the announcement, Landry says he’s best serving the state in his current role.

Back in August Landry said he was considering a run for Governor.

U.S. Senator John Kennedy says he’ll make a decision by December 1 on if he’ll run for Governor.

Louisiana Congressman Ralph Abraham says he’s still considering a run, and will have a decision soon.

Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone has already announced that he will be a Republican candidate for Governor.