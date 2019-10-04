LANE CLOSURES: I-49 southbound near LA 173, Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- As you wake up on Monday morning there will be intermitting lane closures on I-49 southbound, south of the LA 173 interchange, in north Caddo Parish for roadway maintenance.

Weather permitting the lane closures are scheduled to begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every day from October 7 to Friday, October 11.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the road upkeep will not require any alternate routes, restrictions or permits.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.



Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.