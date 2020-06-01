Lane, shoulder closures at I-20/I-220 interchange to continue in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You can expect more lane and shoulder closures at the Interstate-20/Interstate-220 interchange in Bossier Parish.

DOTD officials announced Monday that daily and nightly intermittent lane and shoulder closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound at the I-220 interchange are still in place and will continue in Bossier Parish.

The closures, which are associated with the I-20/I-220 Barksdale Air Force Base Interchange project, are expected to last 30 days.

Other intermittent ramp closures at the interchange may be necessary as work progresses.

These closures are in addition to the complete closure of the I-220 eastbound to I-20 westbound ramp that remains in place. This ramp closure is estimated to last until early August.

The entire project, which is extending southward from the existing interchange creating a new road into BAFB, is expected to be complete in Fall 2021.

Detour signs will be in place when necessary.

For additional information call 511 or visit www.511la.org. You can also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov.