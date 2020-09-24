‘Largest jump in a single week that we’ve experienced’: Bossier Parish confirms 217 new positive COVID-19 cases

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bossier Parish sees the largest increase ever in the number of new positive coronavirus cases.

During Mayor Lo Walker’s morning briefing, he said over the last week Bossier Parish has confirmed 217 new COVID-19 cases and 2 additional deaths.

Mayor Walker said the spike in coronavirus cases could be partially a result of the Labor Day weekend and that is concerning.

This is the latest COVID-19 data for Bossier Parish as of Thursday, Sept. 24:

Total positive cases – 3,184

Total deaths – 106

Walker also highlighted one change in Phase 3 rules, the importance of flu vaccinations, and pandemic election procedures.

It is just as important now that we do what we can do to save lives, improve the economy, and operate safely in Phase 3.

The Bossier City Mayor said “We cannot let our guard down.”

Walker also urged all citizens to be counted in the 2020 Census.

Funding for schools, hospitals, roads, food security, community needs, and neighborhood improvements are all affected by the population count.

Walker noted the loss of a congressional seat in 2010 saying, “We believe that there was an undercount of our population and we do not want that to happen again.”

Forms can be filled out online at www.census.gov or by phone at (844) 330-2020. The census deadline is the end of September.

