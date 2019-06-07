Largest non-profit barrel race underway, benefits disabled children

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The largest non-profit barrel race in the country is underway in Texarkana!

Women from across the country are competing at the event, which benefits Runnin’ WJ Ranch. The non-profit offers therapeutic riding for special needs children.

This is the twelfth year for the event. Organizers say it’s a great fundraiser that benefits local kids. “We make what is donated. So, last year we had $49,000 donated and that was our profit. So, we sponsored 49 kids last year from this event alone,” said Runnin’ WJ Ranch Executive Director Sam Clem. He added that the event is fun, but it is indeed, all about the children.

The event runs through Sunday at the Four States Fairgrounds in Texarkana, Arkansas. Sunday’s festivities will begin with Cowboy Church.

You can find the schedule here: https://runninwjbarrelrace.webs.com/schedule.htm

