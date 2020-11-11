Late-night fire damages fourplex in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway after a late-night fire damages a fourplex in Shreveport.
The blaze broke out shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Fairfield Ave.
According to the Shreveport Fire Department, when firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the two-story building.
SFD officials said 27 firefighters battled the blaze and were able to get it under control in about 30 minutes.
No one was injured in the fire.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.