Late-night fire damages fourplex in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway after a late-night fire damages a fourplex in Shreveport.

The blaze broke out shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Fairfield Ave.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, when firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the two-story building.

SFD officials said 27 firefighters battled the blaze and were able to get it under control in about 30 minutes.

No one was injured in the fire.