Late-night fire destroys Natchitoches Parish home

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway into a late-night fire that destroyed a home in Natchitoches Parish.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, the blaze broke out around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of US-71 south of Clarence.

No one was injured in the fire.

The home, which was owned by Barbara Clark, was a total loss.

NPSO, Natchitoches Parish Fire Departments No. 3 and No. 9 all responded to the blaze.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.