Late-night fire destroys Natchitoches Parish home

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An investigation is underway into a late-night fire that destroyed a home in Natchitoches Parish.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, the blaze broke out around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 7600 block of US-71 south of Clarence.

No one was injured in the fire.

The home, which was owned by Barbara Clark, was a total loss.

NPSO, Natchitoches Parish Fire Departments No. 3 and No. 9 all responded to the blaze.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss