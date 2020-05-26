Late night fire destroys Natchitoches Parish home

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A late night fire has destroyed a home in Natchitoches Parish.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, crews with the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #2 responded to the blaze shortly before midnight Monday in 100 block of Ash St. in Goldonna.

No one was injured in the fire and the home was a total loss.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

