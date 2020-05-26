Late night fire destroys Natchitoches Parish home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A late night fire has destroyed a home in Natchitoches Parish.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, crews with the Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #2 responded to the blaze shortly before midnight Monday in 100 block of Ash St. in Goldonna.

No one was injured in the fire and the home was a total loss.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss