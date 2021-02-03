Late-night fire injures 1, destroys home in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A late-night house fire leaves one person injured in Natchitoches Parish.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday NPSO deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a fire in the 100 block of LA Hwy 119 in Natchez.

James Robinson, who was inside the home at the time of the fire, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center to be treated for possible smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said it took crews around three hours to put out the fire and the home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.