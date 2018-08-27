Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Late night shooting lands 1 in hospital, 2 in jail

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Late night shooting lands 1 in hospital, 2 in jail

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two people are behind bars in connection with a late night shooting that seriously injured a Shreveport man.

The shooting happened just before 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Emerson Ave. in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.

When police arrived they found 21-year-old Freddy Daniels suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Daniels was transported to University Health with what was described as life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation officers determined that the shooting actually took place in the 4300 block of Long St.

Detectives learned that Daniels was the alleged suspect in a number of thefts in the 4300 block of Long St. They later made contact with 27-year-old Martez Hulbin, 27, and 26-year-old Bianca Hulbin, who lived at the home.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Late night shooting lands 1 in hospital, 2 in jail

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Late night shooting lands 1 in hospital, 2 in jail

Investigators believe that Martez allegedly shot Daniels after accusing him of the thefts. After Daniels was shot, Bianca concealed the firearm used in the crime.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Late night shooting lands 1 in hospital, 2 in jail

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Late night shooting lands 1 in hospital, 2 in jail

Both were booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

Martez was charged with one count each of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Bianca was charged with Obstruction of Justice.

Click here for original story