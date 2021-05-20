Latest LDH data show Shreveport’s most and least-vaccinated neighborhoods

The most vaccinated areas in Shreveport are in the South Highland and Pierremont neighborhoods, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health. The MLK and Hollywood neighborhoods are the least vaccinated.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The most vaccinated areas in Shreveport are in the South Highland and Pierremont neighborhoods, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health. The MLK and Hollywood neighborhoods are the least vaccinated.

The most-vaccinated neighborhoods in Shreveport

The LDH data breaks areas of the city down by tracts, and the one with the highest percentage of its population vaccinated encompasses all of South Highland, with 47.6% of its residents fully vaccinated. The tract immediately to the south, consisting mostly of the Pierremont neighborhood, is 45.4% vaccinated.

Vaccination rates remain above 20% to the east of these neighborhoods all the way to the Red River, with the southern portions of Broadmoor and Shreve Island approaching 39% and South Broadmoor at nearly 36 percent.

The Fairfield neighborhood is also nearly 36% vaccinated, but the five tracts that make up the Highland neighborhood average out to just under 20% vaccinated, with the area around Centenary College the highest at 25.3%.

The least-vaccinated neighborhoods in Shreveport

Just 12% of those who live north of MLK Drive in the Martin Luther King neighborhood are vaccinated, making that tract in North Shreveport the least vaccinated in the city. The area south of MLK Drive, along with the Agurs neighborhood, is approaching 17 percent. Cherokee Park has a vaccination rate of just over 18%.

Vaccination rates drop significantly in neighborhoods immediately to the south of Midway Avenue and west of I-49. With 13.5 percent, Hollywood has the second-lowest lowest vaccination rate in the city, followed by West Cedar Grove with 14 percent, Cedar Grove at 15 and Caddo Heights at just over 16. Most of West Shreveport south of I-20 is below 20%, with rates improving slightly in areas further to the south and west. Southern Hills has the highest vaccination rate in Southwest Shreveport, with 27%.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 66,424 people in Caddo Parish have completed a vaccine series, for a vaccination rate of 26.74 percent. That’s slightly higher than the region-wide rate, which is 25.04 percent. The New Orleans region (Region 1) currently has the highest percentage of its population vaccinated in the state, with nearly 38% of its population having completed a vaccine series.

Click here to view the Louisiana Department of Health’s interactive map of vaccination rates.

As of Thursday, the statewide vaccination rate stood at 30 percent, which Gov. John Bel Edwards said he found very disappointing.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Edwards said. “But at the end of the day, we need people to make the decision to be vaccinated.”

According to the CDC, 37.8% of the country is now fully vaccinated.