Latest numbers show record number of LA high school graduates enrolling in college after graduation

(5/22/19) BATON ROUGE, La. — A record number of Louisiana public high school graduates enrolled in college for the fall immediately following graduation this past year.

According to the Louisiana Department of Education, approximately 25,000 students from the Class of 2018 enrolled in two- and four-year college for the fall semester following graduation, an increase of more than 1,500 over the Class of 2017. This is also a 23% increase since 2012. The Department of Education also says that more than half of the growth is from African-American students that are choosing to pursue further education and training after high school.

This comes after the release of the statewide graduation rates for the Class of 2018, which was the highest achieving class in state history. The overall graduation rate, as well as the rate of students earning early-college credit, the number of graduates who qualified for TOPS scholarships, and the number of graduating seniors completing FAFSA applications all showed an increase.

The number of first-time freshmen, or students who enrolled in the Fall semester immediately following graduation, has also increased alongside the number of students graduating high school.

To see more detailed information and numbers, click here to visit the “High School Performance” library at the Department of Educations website.