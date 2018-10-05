Law enforcement honored at Trey Hutchison Awards Banquet

The Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force hosts the 15th Annual Trey Hutchison Awards Banquet this morning at Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant.

This event honors the memory of Bossier City Police Officer Trey Hutchison who was slain in August 2004 while responding to a domestic violence call.

Each year, the task force selects nominees in law enforcement from both Caddo and Bossier parishes who, through their tireless efforts in the investigation, prosecution or legislation, have championed the protective rights of domestic violence victims and their families.

