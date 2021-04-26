Law enforcement job fair to be held this week at SUSLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you’re looking for a career in law enforcement get your resume and head over to this week’s job fair at Southern University at Shreveport.

The Law Enforcement Job Fair will take place between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, April 29 inside the Community and Workforce Development computer lab at the SUSLA campus on the 3000 Martin Luther King Dr.

The following employers will be on-site:

Air Force Reserves

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

Caddo Parish Juvenile Services

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

Shreveport Police Department

Some of the employers are also hiring for RN and LPN positions.

For more information on the job fair call (318) 489-5213.