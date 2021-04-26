Law enforcement job fair to be held this week at SUSLA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you’re looking for a career in law enforcement get your resume and head over to this week’s job fair at Southern University at Shreveport.

The Law Enforcement Job Fair will take place between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday, April 29 inside the Community and Workforce Development computer lab at the SUSLA campus on the 3000 Martin Luther King Dr.

The following employers will be on-site:

  • Air Force Reserves
  • Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Caddo Parish Juvenile Services
  • Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
  • Shreveport Police Department

Some of the employers are also hiring for RN and LPN positions.

For more information on the job fair call (318) 489-5213.

