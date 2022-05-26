SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local law enforcement leaders say they are already implementing some of the police reforms included in an executive order signed Wednesday by President Joe Biden.

The executive order establishes a national database of officers fired for misconduct and requires federal agencies to update their policies on the use of force.

“All law enforcement certainly can agree that any bad actors need to be identified and not be in the business,” Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington said Thursday.

In fact, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says Louisiana has already been doing it since 2019.

“So being a federal database, I don’t see a problem with that,” Prator said. “Anytime we fire anybody for cause or they resigned during an investigation, then we automatically submit that to the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement, their post-board. And it’s monitored through the state, so we can check that to see before we hire somebody.”

However, Prator, says the one thing in the president’s Executive Order he does not agree with is the restriction on the transfer and purchase of military equipment by local police departments.

“The military equipment, that’s ridiculous,” Prator said, adding that it is the same type of equipment used to respond to a mass shooting.

“Many of our rifles, just like it’s used in active shooter situations, we need those so that we could confront someone who is armed just as heavily. And so there’s nothing wrong with us getting that donated from the military.”

Whittington says he doesn’t get “all the hang-up” about limiting the use of military equipment by law enforcement, either.

“I don’t know why we shouldn’t do everything within our power to make the citizens safer, been able to rescue them and certainly make the law enforcement official safer having proper equipment. “

The order will also ban federal officers from using chokeholds unless deadly force is authorized, limit the circumstances under which federal law enforcement can use no-knock warrants, and it will stipulate that certain federal grants for state and local police departments will be contingent on having proper accreditations in place.

People’s Promise Vice President Robert Tyler believes the police reforms under the George Floyd Act are a step in the right direction.

“We are more than welcome to those transformations,” Tyler says, adding, “I would like to see a more friendly encounter; I would like to see police outside of their cars getting to know the people.”