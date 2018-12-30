Law enforcement stressing fireworks safety

Police in Shreveport and Bossier are reminding residents about city ordinances governing the use of fireworks.

In the city of Shreveport, bottle rockets of any type, or sky rockets with sticks, are prohibited and it is unlawful to sell, possess, or use these types of rockets.

Between now and December 31, 2018 no fireworks can be discharged within the city limits after 10:00 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, fireworks can legally be discharged from 10:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m. on January 1, 2019.

Bossier City’s fireworks ordinance allows fireworks to be sold and set off within the city limits through January 1 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. except on New Year’s Eve when fireworks may be discharged until 12:30 a.m.

Persons who discharge fireworks outside the designated dates and time periods can be subject to fines of up to $500 or up to 60 days in jail.

As always, please be safe and take some simple, common sense precautions to ensure no one is injured as we celebrate the coming of 2019. Here are a few safety tips to bear in mind before you head out to the fireworks stand: