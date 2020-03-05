NWLA lawmakers share legislative priorities ahead of upcoming session

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Ahead of the 2020 Louisiana legislative session, lawmakers met to talk about their legislative priorities for the year over a breakfast Thursday with members of the Shreveport-Bossier Community.

It was part of the annual Bossier City Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast.

“For those who don’t normally get to visit with the elected officials it’s a place for them to come and shake hands and build that relationship, have that face to face meeting,” said Lisa Johnson, President Bossier Chamber.

Seven Louisiana State Representatives gave insight on how they feel going into the 2020 session.

“I love the energy the new ideas, people are coming in with the new perspectives,” said Dist. 5 Rep. Alan Seabaugh, who represents Caddo Parish in the Louisiana House.

Newcomer Tammy Phelps says she has pre-filled two new bills dealing with education.

“One of them includes giving authority back to school board members, having the approval of the recommendation of the administration, more so principals,” said Dist. 3 state Rep. Tammy Phelps, who also represents Caddo Parish.

Phelps is a former school board member in Shreveport and she says this bill is very important.

“From a parental standpoint, the community needs to know, who’s going to be my next principal, is there a gap in leadership, who will that be and just having a voice to know,” Phelps said.

Phelps is not the only local representative who pre-filled a bill ahead of the session that starts in April.

Legislative veteran Dist. 9 Rep. Dodie Horton’s proposed bill aims to keep daylight saving time year-round.

“The one constant request is, ‘Please can we have more daylight, people feel happier, people feel more productive.’ And there are some studies there is less crime and fewer car wrecks,” said Horton, who represents Bossier Parish.

Horton’s bill would only go into effect if federal law changes to allow it.

