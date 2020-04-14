Lawsuit filed challenging actions to close Louisiana abortion clinics amid COVID-19 pandemic

An exterior photo of the Hope Medical Group for Women on Feb. 20, 2020, in Shreveport, La. The clinic is one of three in the state that provides abortions to women, and it is challenging a state law that requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. The Supreme Court heard the case on March 4. (AP Photo/Rebecca Santana)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Center for Reproductive Rights will host a press briefing Tuesday to discuss a lawsuit the center has filed in Louisiana challenging the state’s actions to close abortion clinics amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legal advocacy organization says it is challenging similar COVID-19 abortion restrictions in Texas and Oklahoma. It is also awaiting a decision from the U.S. Supreme Court in June Medical Services v. Russo, a case challenging another Louisiana law designed to shut down abortion clinics.

The Center for Reproductive Rights represents the Hope Medical Group clinic in Shreveport, which has been targeted by a Louisiana Attorney General’s Office task force set up to investigate medically licensed facilities for violations of a Louisiana Office of Public Health order issued March 21 suspending all elective, non-emergency medical procedures and surgeries until further notice.

In response to the AG’s calls for the LDH to enforce the emergency order against the Shreveport clinic, the Center for Reproductive Rights has said services provided at Hope Medical Group provides are essential.

The Hope Medical Group for Women is one of three in the state that provides abortions to women, and it is challenging a state law that requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. Interim LDH Secretary Stephen RussoRusso and former Secretary of the State Department of Health and Hospitals Dr. Rebekah Gee are named as defendants in the suit.

The Supreme Court heard the case on March 4. Opinions are typically handed down during the months of May and June. It’s not clear yet whether an opinion in the case can still be expected during that time frame due to the coronavirus pandemic.

