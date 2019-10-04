Lawyer: High court won’t move trial over Confederate statue

FILE – In this Aug. 1, 2018 file photo, Ronnie Anderson poses for a photo in front of a confederate statue on the lawn of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse in Clinton, La. Niles Haymer a lawyer representing Anderson, a black man seeking to move his trial from the Louisiana courthouse with a Confederate statue out front, says the state’s Supreme Court won’t move his client’s trial. Haymer says no reason was given. Anderson, faces a charge of illegal possession of a stolen firearm. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The lawyer for a black man seeking to move his trial from a Louisiana courthouse with a Confederate statue out front says the state’s Supreme Court won’t move the trial.

Niles Haymer says the court denied the appeal by a 6-0 vote. One justice abstained. No reason was given.

Haymer’s client, Ronnie Anderson, faces a charge of illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Anderson argues the Confederate monument outside the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse is a “symbol of racial intolerance, oppression and intimidation.”

Lower courts have rejected his efforts. The Advocate reported the judge who rejected Anderson’s request in November said it’s “just a piece of granite,” and the American flag is the only symbol inside the courtroom. The district attorney says the parish tries to ensure colorblind justice.

