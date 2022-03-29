SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 68-year-old Shreveport attorney charged with more than 250 counts of child pornography pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday in Caddo Parish District Court.

Brian David Smith was arrested Feb. 9 after Special Agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at his Shreveport home, after receiving a cyber tip alleging Smith was uploading child sexual abuse material to a cloud server. Shreveport police, who were part of a joint investigation with LBI, said the investigation uncovered more than 250 images depicting child sexual abuse.

Prosecutors on Monday filed a Bill of Information charging Smith on the alleged pornography depicting sexual abuse of children under the age of 13, and Smith, who is represented by Shreveport attorney Dhu Thompson, waived formal arraignment, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Friday, Smith filed a motion to modify his bond restrictions, which were placed during his first court appearance on Feb. 11, when Smith’s bond was set at $200,000. Smith was able to post bond, so the Court ordered a ‘Global Positioning Monitoring Device’ (ankle bracelet) and placed him under house arrest but made the exceptions of doctor visits and religious services. However, even in those two exceptions, was restricted to a 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew.

Prosecutors on Monday filed a sealed response to the motion to modify Smith’s bond restrictions, as well as a protective order and turned over first round of discovery, or evidence, to the defense.

In criminal cases, the filings with the clear of court, which include police reports, interviews with witnesses, evidence collected, and prior criminal history are all public record and can be viewed by the media and the public. However, in the case of child sexual abuse, pornography and adult sexual assault and rape, those records are sealed to protect the victims.

A native of Fayetteville, Ark., Smith attended the University of Arkansas and Louisiana State University, where he earned his undergraduate degree, and was accepted into LSU Law School, where he earned his Juris Doctorate in 1977. He served as a law clerk in Caddo’s First Judicial District Court before passing the Louisiana Bar exam in 1978. Since then, he has practiced law in several local law firms, the last of which was Casten & Pierce LLC.

His specialties are listed as Insurance Defense; Medical Malpractice; Auto, Premises and Products Liability; Insurance Coverage; Civil Rights; Construction Law; Commercial Litigation and Utility Defense.

Smith will be back in court for arguments and hearings on April 11. Since prosecutors only filed their opposition to the defense’s motion to modify his bond restrictions, presiding Caddo District Judge Chris Victory did not rule on the motion, so that ruling, along with other things that come up, could be on deck for April 11.