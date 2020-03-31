LDH identifies clusters in 3 NWLA long-term care facilities

Montclair Park Assisted Living in Shreveport is one of three long-term care facilities in Louisiana’s Region 7 where the Louisiana Department of Health has identified clusters of COVID-19 cases.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Department of Health has identified COVID-19 clusters in 40 long-term care facilities in the state, including three in Northwest Louisiana.

According to the LDH, clusters have been identified in the following facilities in Region 7, which includes all of NWLA:

Brookdale Shreveport Assisted Living

Montclair Park Assisted Living Center

Vivian Healthcare Center

All three of the facilities are in Caddo Parish, where a total of 20 new cases were reported by the state as of Tuesday at 12 p.m. Two more deaths were also reported, bringing the total in the parish to 20.

The LDH defines clusters as areas where two or more cases that appear to be connected have been confirmed. State health officials have not provided details on the total number of cases at each facility where clusters have been identified.

For context, there are a total of 436 nursing homes and adult residential care facilities in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health says they will rely on facilities for reporting on the most up-to-date information, and that the Department continues to work with facilities to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff.

