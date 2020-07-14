LDH medical director talks NWLA hospital capacity, herd immunity, mask myths

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The number of people ending up in Northwest Louisiana hospitals because of COVID-19 continues to reach new heights after surpassing peak levels reached in May, but the region’s medical director for the state department of health says there is still room for more – at least for now.

“Right now, our hospitals, while we’re okay, we do have some hospitals that are holding people in the ER because they’re lacking on bed space,” Region 7 Medical Director Dr. Martha Whyte said in a news conference Monday morning held by the Caddo Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Lamar Goree as he announced the start of school would be delayed by two weeks.

Whyte was invited by Goree to give an update on the current situation with the coronavirus in the region, which was seeing a decrease in cases and hospitalizations until Phase 2 began on June 3. Now, cases and hospitalizations are surging again.

Statewide, hospitalizations for the coronavirus rose by another 65 Monday to 1,308. The number of patients on ventilators rose by eight to 142. In Region 7 (NWLA), hospitalizations climbed Monday by another 21 to 276. That is 52 more patients in the hospital than there were when hospitalizations in the region first peaked at 224 on May 10. The LDH trend shows hospitalizations have been climbing steeply since June 19, about two weeks after Phase 2 began.

With 100 out of 406 ICU beds available, Region 7 was at 75 percent capacity as of Monday and 66 percent capacity for non-ICU beds. There were plenty of ventilators, with just 80 out of 307 in use. But if the virus continues to spread exponentially and cases continue to rise, Whyte said that won’t be the case for long.

“We’re not overwhelmed like some areas in the state, but we’re not far from being in that same position. So we have really taken a large step back, and if we want to get where we all want to get, which is Phase 3 and then even completely open, which is what we really all want, we need to do the things that we know will get us there.”

“Please don’t have big parties”

Whyte also pleaded Monday with the public to “please don’t have big parties at your house,” explaining that “some of the biggest outbreaks in this area in Caddo Parish have been from people having barbecues and weddings in their backyard” in order to avoid the restrictions on social gatherings in public and commercial spaces.

“Those parties have caused a lot of harm and a lot of people have become ill in those parties, so realize that when you’re bringing all these people together, you’re putting every single person that you’re bringing together at risk.”

“You need to really take this seriously”

Whyte also took on some of the common questions and misinformation circulating most recently surrounding the virus.

“Right now in our region, everybody’s trying to tell you, ‘This is just a flu, all this data is made up.’ Let me tell you, I see every case. Every lab comes across my desk. I have to work every death. Every ICU stay, I see their chart. I want you to know, this is not just the flu. I’ve had 19-year-olds on ECMO [extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a form of life support]. It’s not just a disease of the elderly.

The reason why it’s the most dangerous and more dangerous than the flu right now is none of us have been exposed to it, unless you’ve had it already. So we don’t know who is going to get sick. We don’t know who is going to get really sick.

The ICU doctors that are treating this are saying, ‘I can’t tell you whether the 92-year-old lady with all the high-risk is gonna get really sick, or whether the young and healthy person is gonna get really sick. Because they’ve seen it both and they’ve seen both of them do well. So you are taking a complete risk with your health because you could be that one person. Just like my husband. 50 years old, healthy, worked out, never took a pill in his life, never had a hospital stay in his life. 47 days in the ICU. He is one of those people that just happened to get really sick with it. The problem is, I don’t know if it’s gonna be me next, or you next. So you need to really take this seriously.”

And that, Whyte said, includes wearing masks.

“The question of whether masks work, please know: No, they’re not 100% effective. Unless you’re wearing a fitted N95 mask, they’re not 100% effective. But guess what? They’re better than nothing and the more people that wear ’em, the higher that percentage of effectiveness goes up. So if I’m wearing it and it’s 60% and you’re wearing it and it’s 60%, it’s additive. We’re protecting each other. Everybody wants to talk to me about herd immunity, which, by the way, we’re nowhere near close to herd immunity, that’s kind of the same thing with masks The more of us that wear it, the more we’re protecting those few that refuse to wear it.”

“We don’t have to be at odds.”

Whyte acknowledged the COVID fatigue and frustration with the “new normal” the pandemic has wrought as some of the reasons cases are surging again.

“We were tired. I’m tired of COVID. If I could never say the word ‘COVID’ again, I’d be happy. But it’s here and we’re right in the midst of it. We haven’t finished phase one. Everybody’s asking me, ‘Are we in Phase two of COVID,’ you know, that wave that everybody talks about. We’re still in the first wave. We haven’t gotten out of it. We can, though,” said Whyte.

“We can get where we want to get with the economy. We don’t have to be at odds. We all want the economy to open. We all want us to go back to as much normalcy as possible. The way we’re gonna get there is by doing the things we need to do now, and that is wearing your mask when you go out. You don’t have to wear it 24/7. It’s so hot, if you are walking by yourself to the car and you’re social distancing, take it off. You don’t have to wear it. You don’t have to wear it in your car. What we’re asking you to do is to wear your mask when you can’t social distance. When you know you’re in a place where there may be people that are too close to you that you can’t control that interaction. Wear your mask, because it protects you, but it also protects them.”

She also urged the public to view their role in stopping the spread of the virus as a public health issue, and not a political one.

“I think we need to get away from the idea that this is a political issue. This is a health issue. If you had a heart attack and the doctor was telling you what to do to save your life, you would do it. We need to listen to the doctors, the scientists that are trying to put forward the roadmap to get through this.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.