LDH: Shreveport-Bossier area behind only greater Baton Rouge area for new COVID-19 cases since Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The second-largest share of new COVID-19 cases reported since Friday statewide came from the Shreveport-Bossier area, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The state heath department reported 1,064 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases statewide to 183,341 and total deaths to 5,712.

“These cases come from all regions of the state, with the greatest shares coming from the Greater Baton Rouge (19%) and Shreveport/Bossier areas (17%),” according to LDH.

The Louisiana Department of Health updates the state’s COVID-19 data weekdays except on Saturdays.

Also according to the LDH:

The vast majority of these cases are tied to community spread (97%), rather than congregate settings.

Of these new cases, 2% are among 0-4yo, 14% are among 5-17yo, 16% are among 18-29yo, 13% are among 30-39yo, 14% are among 40-49yo, 16% are among 50-59yo, 13% are among 60-69yo and 10% are among 70+yo.

The newly confirmed cases since Friday came from the results of 19,477 tests reported to the state over the same period, bringing the total number of tests to 2,778,739.

Even with pausing community-based testing in October due to hurricane season, a total of 453,833 tests were reported to the state this past month.

Hospitalizations

LDH data show 598 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide as of Saturday, October 31, which is the most recent data available. Of those, 70 were on mechanical ventilators. In Region 7, there were 169 patients hospitalized, with 17 on mechanical ventilators.

Northwest Louisiana numbers

With Sunday’s update, the total number of confirmed cases in Northwest Louisiana has risen to 21,491 and there are 724 deaths reported in the region.

Of the 191 new cases reported in the region, 98 were in Caddo Parish and 42 were in Bossier. Sabine added ten, Bienville and Red River added nine each, De Soto reported eight, Natchitoches seven, and Claiborne and Webster four each.

Natchitoches also reported two new deaths and Bossier reported one.

As of midday, the LDH was reporting the following data on confirmed cases, deaths, and testing in Region 7:

Caddo – 10,360 case(s) | 396 death(s) | 686 state tests | 182,876 commercial tests

Bossier – 4,381 case(s) | 122 death(s) | 309 state tests | 77,217 commercial tests

De Soto – 1,045 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 377 state tests | 15,829 commercial tests

Webster – 1,495 case(s) | 41 death(s) | 179 state tests | 26,178 commercial tests

Claiborne – 607 case(s) | 26 death(s) | 247 state tests | 10,185 commercial tests

Bienville – 623 case(s) | 35 death(s) | 381 state tests | 11,957 commercial tests

Natchitoches – 1,510 case(s) | 30 death(s) | 822 state tests | 20,401 commercial tests

Sabine – 1,015 case(s) | 15 death(s) | 241 state tests | 14,271 commercial tests

Red River – 455 case(s) | 24 death(s) | 654 state tests | 4,435 commercial tests

ArkLaTex numbers

There are now 36,555 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the ArkLaTex and 1,160 deaths reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

