LDH to hold Shreveport tele-town hall on COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Health will hold a tele-town hall to provide COVID-19 response information to Shreveport-Bossier residents.

LDH along with the Louisiana Public Health Institute will hold the meeting, which is called “COVID-19: Preparing for the Next Phase,” at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14.

The tele-town hall will be hosted through Go To Meeting. You can register for the event by using this link https://bit.ly/3d8YOVc.

The event will be moderated by Shelina Davis, CEO of LPHI, and Earl Benjamin-Robinson, deputy director of LDH’s Office of Community Partnerships & Health Equity.

Local panelists will also include each region’s medical director, faith-based leaders, community advocates, and local elected officials.

The goal of these informational sessions is to discuss the phased re-opening approach, share information about available resources, and address community concerns.

The dialogue will also focus on equitable health outcomes for all Louisianans, especially the African-American community who has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

The Shreveport tele-town hall is just one of many being held across the state.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.