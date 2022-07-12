Divers recovered the body of a man believed drowned in Cross Lake Sunday afternoon after falling off a jet ski. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating the drowning of a Shreveport man at Cross Lake Sunday, whose life jacket reportedly did not properly deploy.

The Shreveport Fire Department confirmed that 51-year-old Elvis Earl Edwards and a woman were riding on a jet ski when both fell off around 5 p.m. The woman was able to get to safety, but the man did not resurface.

The survivor of the incident told LDWF officials that Edwards made a turn, and he and the passenger fell off the PWC and into the water.

According to investigators, Edwards and the passenger were both wearing personal flotation devices (PFD), but Edwards’ inflatable PFD did not deploy. Witnesses say he was able to tread water briefly before going under the water without resurfacing. It is unknown why Edwards’ PFD did not inflate.

LDWF is leading the investigation into this fatal boating incident.