Bossier man pleads guilty in steroid distribution scheme

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his leadership role and participation in an anabolic steroid distribution conspiracy in the Shreveport/Bossier City area, U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph announced.

Brant R. Landry, 39, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, and manufacturing anabolic steroids. According to documents filed along with the guilty plea, from October 2016 to May 2018, Brant Landry was involved in a scheme to manufacture and distribute anabolic steroids in the Shreveport-Bossier City area along with his wife Julie Landry, 42, and Mike Mosura, 44, of Bossier City.

United States Postal officials in Benton, Louisiana, identified large volumes of mail that contained suspected drugs, many of which came from other countries, including China. On one occasion, a postal official observed Brant Landry using gloves and a towel to place parcels in a collection box. The parcels were examined and found to contain illegal drugs.

When a Bossier Parish deputy stopped Brant Landry’s vehicle on May 22, 2018, for a traffic violation, the deputy searched his vehicle and found a plastic bag containing 11 vials of a yellow liquid substance later identified as steroids. After questioning Landry further, he admitted to importing the drugs, distributing them and storing the drugs at his home. Deputies searched his residence and found numerous vials of liquid steroids, empty vials, labels, and an industrial size pill mixer and pill press apparatus. Residue on the pill press tested positive for steroids.

Brant Landry and Mosura face 10 years in prison for conspiracy, and Brant Landry faces 10 years for possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids and manufacturing anabolic steroids. Additionally, they both face two years to life of supervised release and a $500,000 fine. Mosura pleaded guilty on August 8, 2019, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids. Foote set Brant Landry’s sentencing for December 4, 2019. Mosura’s sentencing date is set for December 5, 2019. Julie Landry is scheduled for trial on September 9, 2019.

The DEA, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell is prosecuting case.