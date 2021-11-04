Leaders set to announce annual pro-am archery tournament at Camp Minden

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local and state leaders are expected to announce plans Friday to bring an annual pro-am archery tour to Camp Minden, starting in April 2022.

According to the Bossier Parish Police Jury, the annual McKenzie Archery Shooters Association Easton/Hoyt Pro/Am Tour is expected to bring an estimated $25 million in economic impact over the next 10 years.

Serving as hosts will be the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Commission, in partnership with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and City of Bossier City.

Leaders will offer a first look at the tournament site will during a news conference set for 10 a.m. Friday, which they say will benefit the expected 2,000 archers and families, manufacturers, staff and visitors from across the country who will be coming to the four-day event.

The police jury says included in the work that has been done to accommodate the tournament is a parking area with materials provided by the Louisiana Army National Guard, and manpower and equipment from Bossier and Webster parishes police jury. Additional materials will be provided by the state Department of Transportation and Development and the Caddo Parish Commission.

In addition to parking for the tournament, the police jury says the area will also be used as a staging area for the Guard in emergency response events.