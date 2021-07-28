Leak in water supply leads to Natchitoches Parish boil advisory

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A boil advisory is in effect for parts of Natchitoches Parish after a leak was recently found in the water supply.

According to the City of Natchitoches, a boil advisory was issued Wednesday after the City of Natchitoches Distribution System experienced a low-pressure problem. This drop in system pressure below 20 pounds was caused by a water leak in which the water supply may need to be shut off for a period of time.

The advisory impacts the Payne Subdivision, Brickyard Rd., and Hargis Rd. areas of Hwy 6 East.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice, or brushing your teeth.

The boil advisory, which does not affect the remainder City of Natchitoches Water Distribution System, will remain in effect until further notice.