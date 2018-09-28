Legacy Bears come out of hibernation for 2018 Fitness Challenge

Students at Legacy Elementary hit the track for their 2018 Fitness Challenge in Bossier City.

Friday morning Kindergarten through fifth grade students took turns running around the track during the Legacy Bear Tracks Fitness Challenge.

This is the one time of year students and corporate sponsors team up to raise money for the school.

Students also participated in several activities including the under and over relay.

Principal Kimmie Smith said this year Legacy raised $105,000 dollars.

Smith said the money will go toward more Google Chrome books for students, professional development for teachers and other class materials.