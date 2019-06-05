Lending support to #ARFlood19, Arkansas flood relief telethon

Nexstar stations teamed up for an Arkansas Flood Relief telethon Wednesday morning.

We live streamed a special program on our app and website that looked into the latest on flood levels at points along the swollen Arkansas River.

The flooding is historic in some locations of The Natural State, including at Fort Smith. Record crests are reported at Van Buren, Dardanelle, Morrilton and Toad Suck. The Little Rock area’s flooding impact is described as major. (In some locations, floodwaters are flowing upstream rather than downstream).

The state began grappling with flooding in late May and its impact is expected for weeks to come.

The telethon asked for donations online and over the phone to benefit Red Cross flood relief all across the State of Arkansas.

Click here for the online donation page.