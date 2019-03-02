Let the good times roll!

TEXARKANA, Ark - The Krewe of Kononia Grand Parade rolled through downtown Texarkana, Arkansas Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of Mardi Gras revelers lined the streets, despite the chilly temperatures. Dozens of floats took part in the event's biggest parade. This year's event featured three parades.

Dozens of vendors were on hand starting at 10am Saturday morning. There were activities for adults and children alike.



