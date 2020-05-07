‘Let The Good Times Roll Festival 2020’ has been canceled

Live Now
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 34th annual “Let The Good Times Roll Festival” has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Rho Omega and Friends, Inc. the festival, which was scheduled to take place on June 19 , 20 and 21 at Shreveport’s Festival Plaza will not take place this year:

After careful consideration and due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we have canceled the event out of an abundance of caution for our participants’ health and wellbeing. Nothing is more fundamental than the safety of our fellow citizens. It is our responsibility to ensure that the thousands of festival goers, volunteers, staff, and city workers are protected during this pandemic.

We would like to thank the volunteers, sponsors and of course the great citizens of Shreveport and the surrounding areas who have made our Festival successful. We look forward to your participation in June of 2021 as we continue to Let The Good Times Roll.

