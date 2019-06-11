LGBTQ community celebrates Pride Month with ‘Q’prom’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-People are celebrating pride month with a Q-prom recovery party. Today several people gathered at the Port Grill to enjoy brunch and play bingo.

Following the Glitz and Grunge Q-prom. A prom- alternative for people who may have not had the best experience at their high school prom.

“We’re really trying to just be ourselves. Love who we are and love how we were just out in the world and made to be and we just love that we can do this and have a month towards us” said Zaza Gigante, Drag Queen.



“During this month we really take the time to support this group who is a huge part of our community,” said Ryan Hope, The Port Grill.



The Q-prom is a fundraiser for Project Celebration a non-profit that offers services for victims of domestic abuse, child abuse, and sexual assault.—

