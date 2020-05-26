Library branch closes after two employees present COVID-19-like symptoms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Hamilton/South Caddo Branch of Shreve Memorial Library is closed for cleaning after two employees experienced symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

The branch, located at 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, will be closed through at least June 2, officials say.

During the closure, the branch will be cleaned and disinfected according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the branch immediately to make sure that the branch is cleaned thoroughly,” Shreve Memorial Library Executive Director John Tuggle said in a statement Tuesday.



“While we do not know if this is in fact a case of coronavirus, we want to make sure that we are being proactive and taking all necessary steps to prevent further spread.”

While the branch is closed, people can return checked out items in the branch book drop but curbside pickup service will not be available.

People wishing to check out materials are encouraged to utilize curbside pickup service at the Broadmoor, Cedar Grove-Line Avenue, North Caddo, North Shreveport, Wallette, or West Shreveport Branches.

