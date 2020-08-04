Library branch closes in south Shreveport after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A library branch in south Shreveport has shut down until next week after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Shreve Memorial Library’s Hamilton/South Caddo Branch on 2111 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, will be closed through Aug. 10 with plans to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

During the closure, the branch will be cleaned and disinfected according to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines. While the branch is closed, patrons will not be able to return items to the branch or reserve materials at the branch for pickup.

Those wishing to use the library or return checked out items are encouraged to visit one of the Shreve Memorial Library branches listed below Monday through Saturday 10:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.:

Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road, Shreveport

Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport

David Raines Branch, 2855 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Shreveport

Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport

Mooretown Branch, 4360 Hollywood Avenue, Shreveport

North Caddo Branch, 615 N. Pine Street, Vivian

Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport

West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, Shreveport

Part-time branches listed below are also open with varying hours of operation. Please visit www.shreve-lib.org for a complete list of branches and hours.

Belcher-Wyche Branch, 409 Charles Street, Belcher

Blanchard Branch, 344 Alexander Street, Blanchard

Gilliam Branch, 12797 Main Street, Gilliam

Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood

Hosston Branch, 15478 US Hwy 71, Hosston

Means Branch, 7016 Magnolia Lane, Ida

Mooringsport Branch, 603 Latimer Street, Mooringsport

Oil City Branch, 102 Allen Street, Oil City

Rodessa Branch, 10093 Main Street, Rodessa

For more information and additional updates, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

