Library closure: Exposure to COVID-19 forces temporary closure of Hollywood/Union Avenue branch

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreve Memorial Library says its temporarily closing its Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch after an employee was reportedly exposed to COVID-19.

The library branch, located 2105 Hollywood Avenue, will be closed through next Tuesday.

During that time the library branch will be cleaned and disinfected according to CDC guidelines.

The Hollywood/ Union Avenue Branch of Shreve Memorial Library is closed after an employee reported exposure to a COVID-positive person. During the closure, the branch will be cleaned and disinfected according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. pic.twitter.com/UcHdhwLXZr — Shreve Memorial Library 📚💻📰 (@shrevememorial) June 24, 2020

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing the branch immediately to make sure that the branch is cleaned thoroughly,” stated John Tuggle, Shreve Memorial Library Executive Director. “While we do not know if this is in fact a case of coronavirus, we want to make sure that we are being proactive and taking all necessary steps to prevent further spread.”

While the branch is closed, patrons are still able to return checked out items via the branch book drop. However, curbside pickup service will not be available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.