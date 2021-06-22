Library locked down after fatal shooting in Shreveport’s Mooretown neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Mooretown branch of the Shreve Memorial Library was locked down after a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police were investigating reports of shots fired in the area when they found the victim’s body behind the library in the 4300 block of Hollywood Avenue just after 3 p.m. The victim is described as a male in his late teens to early 20s.

Police believe multiple shots were fired and that the shooting might have started at a different location, but the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The Mooretown branch of the Shreve Memorial Library is locked down after a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon. (Photo KTAL/KMSS Staff)

