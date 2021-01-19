Lifeshare Blood Center calls for convalescent plasma donations to help COVID-19 patients

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lifeshare Blood Center is once again asking for plasma donations from those who have recently recovered from COVID-19 to help patients who currently have it to fight off the virus.

“It is called CCP, Convalescent COVID Plasma,” says Lifeshare Regional Director, Bobby Carney. “We use that plasma to give to another COVID patient to help them fight that virus.”

Eligible donors must have a prior diagnosis of COVID-19. A documented test is not required but must have complete resolution of all COVID-19 symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation

Click here for answers to frequently asked questions about donating convalescent plasma

If you did not get sick with the virus and still would like to help, blood donations of all types are also still needed.

“Somebody watching this broadcast will know someone who had cancer or know someone who been a premature baby or know somebody who been in a car accident or some kind of traumatic accident, and that’s why we need this blood,” said Carney.

To find a donation center near you and make an appointment, click here.