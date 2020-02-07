Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office hosting blood drive Saturday in honor of fallen officer

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a blood drive Saturday in memory of a Bossier native who went on to serve in law enforcement and died in the line of duty.

The blood drive is in memory of Deputy Scott Pine, who graduated from Airline High School and was a law enforcement officer with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida when he was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 11, 2014.

BPSO is joining forces with LifeShare Blood Centers to host the blood drive Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Viking Drive substation, 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City.

“Scott was known for giving blood and encouraging those around him. Donating blood in his memory truly helps others and is a show of support for law enforcement. We are grateful to his sister for continuing his legacy in this meaningful way,” LifeShare Blood Center spokesperson Tina Martinez said in a statement released by the sheriff’s office.

“We are privileged to help host this blood drive in honor of Deputy Pine,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “The death of a law enforcement officer affects all of us, and we want to show him honor and show respect for his family…and supporting LifeShare helps us support others.”

