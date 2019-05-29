LifeShare: Blood supply remains critically low

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — LifeShare Blood Center says a call for donors Tuesday amid a critical shortage of blood supplies brought many out to help, but more donors are needed.

In a statement renewing the emergency appeal late Wednesday afternoon, Sr. Director of Blood Operations Benjamin Prijatel said the small surge wasn’t nearly enough to begin completely fulfilling requests for hospitals.

“The turnout was good, but it wasn’t great. We really aren’t in a better place, and our hospitals are feeling it. O positive blood is the blood most often used for transfusions and right now we only have a 12-hour supply.”

Click here to find the closest donor center or mobile donation center: Donors can make appointments or simply walk in to any blood drive.

This week, the Shreveport Donor Center, 8910 Linwood Drive, is open Thursday (8am-6pm) and Friday (8am-3pm).

The Bossier City Donor Center, 1523 Doctors Blvd, is open Friday (8am-4pm)

Donors are being encouraged to bring a friend, family member, neighbor, or coworker with them when they come to donate. Donors are free to take pictures of themselves during the donation and share on social media.

Donors who have questions about their eligibility can call LifeShare at (800) 256-5433 or email csanswers@lifeshare.org

