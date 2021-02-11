LifeShare encourages donors to give blood ahead of winter weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – LifeShare is asking eligible donors in northwest Louisiana to schedule a blood or plasma donation appointment ahead of a potential winter storm that could impact the region over the next week.

Severe winter weather brings with it the cancellation of blood drives and a drastic shortage of blood and plasma donations, acccording to LifeShare.

While preparations are being made to protect homes, vehicles, and pets from the incoming severe winter weather, people are being asked to also add scheduling a blood donation to their to-do lists.

“It’s important to remember that regardless of the weather thousands of people in our region are depending on the blood and plasma we collect in order to save lives,” said LifeShare Blood Center’s Director of Marketing & Communications, Kourtney Washington.

“This is especially important during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Hospitals will still be operational and treating patients before, during, and after severe weather. Donation appointments can be conveniently scheduled at www.lifeshare.org/give.